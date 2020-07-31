Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
#TAJAMUKA/SESJIKILE leader Promise Mkwananzi has claimed most organisers of last Friday's anti-corruption protests decided to go into hiding as a plan of action, and not derail their growing fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration and corruption within government corridors.

The protests were, however, foiled after State security forces besieged most cities and towns and restricted movement among locals.

Police early last week confirmed they looking for Mkwananzi and several other activists, including MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mkhwananzi said the July 31 protest organisers realised if they were arrested, it would destroy their chances of confronting the government in the future and resolved to go underground.

He did not specify when the ringleaders would continue to embark on a cat and mouse chase with the police.

However, Mkwananzi said the objective of the protests was achieved as Zimbabwe had been put under total lockdown by security forces.

"The country is in total shutdown and that is what we expected, these are fluid protests. They are going to take any form in order to disable the brutality and the repression of the State," he said.

"The idea was that leaders of the protest must not be captured because once they are arrested, the protests would not take form. You are going to see more protest leaders leading from various parts of the country to ensure that the message is sent particularly to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"The manner in which they are dealing with dissenting voices is evidence our message is getting there, if not then Mnangagwa would not have locked down the whole country, arrested and abducted people."

Added Mkhwananzi: "If Mnangagwa fails to abandon his corrupt tendencies, we will not have a choice but to kick him out with his corruption."

Other activists wanted by police are; student leader Allan Moyo, MDC youth assembly leaders Obey Sithole, Godfrey Kurauone, Ostallos Siziba, Denford Ngadziore, Makomborero Haruzivishe, and Stephen Chuma, Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, his secretary-general Robson Chere and former Zanu-PF youth leaders Jim Kunaka and Godfrey Tsenengamu.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days