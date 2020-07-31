Latest News Editor's Choice


How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

by Staff reporter
GoVerNmeNt's decision to pay white former commercial farmers Us$3.5 billion compensation came after protracted negotiations starting from the late Robert Mugabe's time, it has been revealed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the deal signed last week as a breakthrough in mending broken relationships with the west.

It has since emerged that negotiations started in 2016 after the world bank seconded Maxwell Mutema at the request of the Zimbabwean government.

Mutema is a Zimbabwean valuation, real estate, land and agriculture expert, who facilitated the delicate and sensitive early stages of the process through convening an oversubscribed all-stakeholders consultative workshop on march 31, 2016.

The workshop was conducted with the support of the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme and other international development partners.

It led to the formation of the inaugural Joint ad Hoc Compensation steering Committee composed of officials from the government and representatives of the former farmers and broke the ice on real dialogue between government and the farmers.

Mutema, who has contributed to some recent global authoritative publications on valuation, was engaged throughout the valuation and compensation process "to ensure continuity, consistency and uniformity", a source close to the development disclosed.

Although he refused to comment on the negotiations, Mutema admitted taking part in the process that he described as a "milestone" .

