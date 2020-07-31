Elderly barred from funerals

News / National

by Staff reporter

COMMUNITY leaders in Matobo have banned pregnant women and the elderly from attending funerals while consumption of food at such events is also no longer permitted as part of strategies adopted to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the area.The development is in response to the influx of border jumpers from South Africa and Botswana in the area, thereby putting the rest of the community at risk of being infected.The elderly and pregnant women as well as people with underlying ailments are more vulnerable to the deadly pandemic.Mbuya village in Matobo ward 19 recently convened a meeting to discuss community strategies of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.The Matobo community also selected a Covid-19 surveillance team to ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations and the implementation of community measures