Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Abductions rock region

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance claims unknown men abducted eight of their Matabeleland South members last week as cases of enforced disappearances climb.

The incidents came a week after an MDC Alliance member in Bulilima, Joseph Mazwi Ndlovu, was allegedly fatally assaulted by suspected Zanu-PF members for questioning the distribution of food aid along political lines.

Ndlovu died last Sunday after reportedly succumbing to injuries sustained during the assault by members of the neighbourhood watch committee, who were allegedly in charge of the registration for the food aid.

According to the MDC Alliance, Ndlovu suffered the wrath of ruling Zanu-PF members after he questioned why alleged opposition supporters were being denied the opportunity to register for the social welfare food aid programme.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday at Gwambe village during a meeting called by the local leadership to register for the food aid.

On Friday, MDC Alliance secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatywayo said Bulilima East ward secretary Ephraim Ndlovu and seven others were the latest victims of alleged state-sponsored violence.

"MDC Alliance Bulilima East ward secretary Ndlovu and other seven members were abducted at 4am this morning by unknown men dressed in civilian clothes," Hlatywayo tweeted on Friday.

MDC Alliance Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Solani Moyo confirmed the developments when contacted for comment.

"Yes, that is true. We are just from mourning one of our members, who was assaulted for asking why people were being denied food aid and now this! We can't breathe," Moyo said.

Police deny any involvement in abduction or kidnap attempts of MDC Alliance and other human rights activists.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, claimed Ndlovu died following a fistfight and the matter was not political.

"On July 23, the member of the neighbourhood watch committee came across Ndlovu, who was in his donkey-drawn scotch cart and upon being asked why he was cruel (as it was overloaded), he reacted by assaulting him. A fist fight broke out between the two...," Nyathi said.

He said the case was reported to the police, with Ndlovu being taken to Plumtree hospital and then Bulawayo where he succumbed to the injuries. Nyathi said the suspected murderer had since been arrested

"These are the correct facts on the ground.

"However, we now have a problem with people who are politicising things that are clear. We have individuals that are politicising issues for self-gain.

"Let me warn such individuals against causing alarm, grandstanding on issues for political scores to cause alarm and despondency on cases that are properly being handled by the police."

Political temperatures had been rising in the country in recent days ahead of the Friday anti-government protests.

Government and the ruling Zanu-PF argue the "abduction claims are a script aimed at tarnishing its image, and stalling re-engagement efforts".

The enforced disappearance of government critics has been an established pattern since post-independence.

In 2008, dozens of opposition and human rights activists were also kidnapped for weeks in a crackdown. The state repeatedly denied its involvement, but many activists were later found in state custody, while the fate and whereabouts of others remain unknown.

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace documented enforced disappearances in Matabeleland and Midlands during the Gukurahundi massacres that left nearly 20 000 dead, according to the commission.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Elderly barred from funerals

1 min ago | 0 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

2 mins ago | 0 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

7 mins ago | 4 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

10 mins ago | 10 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

11 mins ago | 19 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 people in one week

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

12 mins ago | 60 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

13 mins ago | 24 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

14 mins ago | 28 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

14 mins ago | 49 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

15 mins ago | 28 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

23 mins ago | 72 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

24 mins ago | 143 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

25 mins ago | 231 Views

Mum migrates leaving three fatherless children alone with no food

59 mins ago | 530 Views

PHOTOS: Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew found badly tortured

1 hr ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe govt to recruit more nurses

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Lavish party from hell triggers Covid-19 panic after two deaths

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Govt makes it mandatory to test all corpses for Covid-19, virus kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zesa chairperson suspended and banned

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Hospitals should not demand Covid-19 certificate before admitting patients

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Appoint Chiwenga as health minister to tackle Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Zimbabwe election system free and fair and adopted by the world.

12 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Illegal miner defies lockdown dies

12 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Speeding scotch cart kills minor

12 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga freed

14 hrs ago | 2052 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days