Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona sharpened for the upcoming Belgian Pro League season with a goal in KAS Eupen's 2-2 friendly match draw against league rivals Sint Truiden at Kehrwegstadion on Friday night.The Belgian league is set to begin next weekend making the Sint Truiden tie the final preparatory contest for Eupen.Musona, who initially joined Eupen in January from struggling giants RSC Anderlecht for a six-month loan spell, decided to extend his stay at the club based in the Liège Province by a year.The 30-year-old Zimbabwean forward was given the prized number 10 jersey and appears to be living up to his pre-season billing after he opened the scoring before Keito Nakamura and Facundo Calidio gave Truiden a 2-1 lead at the break.Ivorian teenage sensation Ignace N'Dri levelled the scores for Beñat San José's side in the second half.It was the fourth appearance for Musona in pre-season friendly matches for Eupen after he made a second half appearance against Belgian Cup finalists Royal Antwerp on July 8.Musona also featured in his club's 2-0 loss at home to Union Saint Gilloise on July 18.On Wednesday last week Musona played the final 15 minutes in another pre-season match-up with division one side URSL Visé which ended in a 2-1 win for Eupen.The former Kaizer Chiefs, Hoffenheim and Oostende man is looking to revive his career in the Belgian league this season after seeing very little action since joining Anderlecht in 2018 making just 10 appearances.In contrast, Musona made seven appearances for Eupen in less than three months before football was grounded by the coronavirus pandemic.With the 2020-21 Belgian football seasons set to begin next weekend with three matches scheduled for August 8, Musona will have to wait a little longer as Eupen are pencilled to start their campaign with a derby encounter against Standard Liège on August 16.In an interesting development, the Pro League announced on Friday following weeks of controversy and legal action that the competition will have 18 teams instead of the usual 16.This comes after the team that was relegated after the association decided to end the season prematurely due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak WaaslandBeveren successfully challenged their demotion.It means that all the teams from last season retain places in the top-flight league while two promoted teams Louvain and Beerschot join the league.