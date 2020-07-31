Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE football has been thrown into mourning once again following the death of another football administrator and former Dynamos chairman Phillip Mugadza.

A football administrator, businessman and top music promoter, Mugadza, passed on in Harare yesterday morning.

Mugadza's death comes barely a day after former Premier Soccer League chief executive Chris Sambo, who succumbed to Covid-19, was laid to rest at Greendale cemetery on Friday.

Even more saddening is the fact that Mugadza's departure comes only a few months after the death of his brother, the US-based passionate Dynamos fan Freddy, who was affectionately known as Freddy Pasuwa.

It was not immediately clear what led to Phillip's death with his brother Godfrey revealing that the family was still awaiting the postmortem results.

"Yes, it's true he passed away at his Gunhill home in Harare this morning. It's a big blow for the family, remember we are still mourning the death of Freddy, so it's a very difficult time for the family," he said.

The Harare businessman, known in football circles as "Banket" because of the farm he owned in Banket, Mashonaland West, rose to football fame in 1999 when he emerged onto the scene as part of the Dynamos executive.

Mugadza was part of a team that comprised chairman Rafik Adam, his vice Simon Makaza, secretary Raymond Majongwe, treasurer Godfrey Japajapa, Victor Nyaumwe, Ignatius Pamire and Dominic Kambeu.

The committee took Dynamos to the 2000 Vodacom Challenge in South Africa where Dynamos engaged Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Africa Sports of the Ivory Coast, where upon returning Dynamos introduced a new dressing style for the 1998 CAF Champions League finalists.

Those were the days when both the Dynamos leadership and their players were a good sight so see in their blue suits, which were matched with a blue and silver coloured tie.

"Mugadza always emphasised on fashion. He suggested that we and the players put on the same type of dressing wherever we were and we agreed. That is how we became known through our suits," said Makaza.

From then, Mugadza became a member of the Dynamos football leadership and briefly held the position of club chairman in 2005 as the leadership of the club changed hands in a crisis that still remains unresolved.

Mugadza held various positions in Zimbabwean football but of late had restricted himself to being a follower of Zimbabwe's most popular sport team the Warriors.

Apart from his role in football and in particular at Dynamos, Mugadza also popularised rhumba music in Zimbabwe as a promoter, bringing foreign artistes such as Kofi Olomide, Aurlus Mabele, Sakis, Yondo Sister and Pepe Kalle, among many others, to perform before huge crowds in Zimbabwe in the late 1990s.

This has probably been one of the worst weeks in Zimbabwean football and the question is: Do we have administrators capable of taking over from the legacy that Sambo and Mugadza has left?

The country's football governing body Zifa took to Twitter to mourn the death of the veteran football administrator.

"Zifa commiserates with the Mugadza and football family following the passingon of former Dynamos FC chairman Phillip Mugadza. Mr Mugadza was an astute administrator who served the beautiful game with dedication and commitment. We are saddened by this great loss," the association said.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

14 mins ago | 77 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

55 mins ago | 509 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

57 mins ago | 328 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

1 hr ago | 185 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

1 hr ago | 349 Views

4 die in road accident

1 hr ago | 313 Views

NRZ top managers fired

1 hr ago | 349 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 119 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

1 hr ago | 393 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

1 hr ago | 24 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Abductions rock region

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 67 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

2 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days