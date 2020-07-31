Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A massive shortage of mealie meal and bread is looming in Zimbabwe after security agents manning roadblocks are reportedly blocking delivery vehicles to supply retailers with the commodities.A retailer who spoke to this reporter on Saturday said their stocks are dwindling and they have not been able to restock."The situation is worrying my brother, our stocks are slowly vanishing," the retailer said. "We have been trying to engage our suppliers of mealie meal and confectionaries who are in the milling industry and they have informed us that the security agents at roadblocks are blocking delivery vans to conduct any intra-city and inter-city travels."The whole distribution chain is slowly being destabilized. As you are aware that some months ago an agreement was made between retailers and milers that the commodities will be supplied directly to local areas to avoid people flocking to the CBD, the current security matters are frustrating all that. We are appealing to the government to step in and assist the millers to be able to deliver the maize meal and confectionaries."Police and soldiers are said to be telling delivery vehicle drivers that they have orders to only allow security personnel and nurses to travel.Eye on Food Security Zimbabwe General Manager Kerina Mtandiro urged the government to allow the food chain sector to operate normally."While the security sector has a duty to enforce lockdown, they should be mindful of the need for food and food security as they discharge their duties. Our people need to eat, they also need to eat and we urge them to allow food deliveries and allow the food sector to function as an essential service." She said.