Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A massive shortage of mealie meal and bread is looming in Zimbabwe after security agents manning roadblocks are reportedly blocking delivery vehicles to supply retailers with the commodities.

A retailer who spoke to this reporter on Saturday said their stocks are dwindling and they have not been able to restock.

"The situation is worrying my brother, our stocks are slowly vanishing," the retailer said. "We have been trying to engage our suppliers of mealie meal and confectionaries who are in the milling industry and they have informed us that the security agents at roadblocks are blocking delivery vans to conduct any intra-city and inter-city travels.

"The whole distribution chain is slowly being destabilized. As you are aware that some months ago an agreement was made between retailers and milers that the commodities will be supplied directly to local areas to avoid people flocking to the CBD, the current security matters are frustrating all that. We are appealing to the government to step in and assist the millers to be able to deliver the maize meal and confectionaries."

Police and soldiers are said to be telling delivery vehicle drivers that they have orders to only allow security personnel and nurses to travel.

Eye on Food Security Zimbabwe General Manager Kerina Mtandiro urged the government to allow the food chain sector to operate normally.

"While the security sector has a duty to enforce lockdown, they should be mindful of the need for food and food security as they discharge their duties. Our people need to eat, they also need to eat and we urge them to allow food deliveries and allow the food sector to function as an essential service." She said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

20 mins ago | 117 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

1 hr ago | 609 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

1 hr ago | 229 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 457 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

1 hr ago | 392 Views

4 die in road accident

1 hr ago | 343 Views

NRZ top managers fired

1 hr ago | 403 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 134 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

1 hr ago | 450 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

1 hr ago | 27 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Abductions rock region

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Covid-19 kills 14 people in one week

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

2 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days