NRZ top managers fired

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Martin Dinha-led National railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board has fired the parastatal's management for alleged gross incompetence, mismanagement, and failure to turn around the fortunes of the company, the standard can exclusively report.The development follows incessant complaints by the government on the state of affairs at the NRZ amid fears the company could soon be moribund owing to failed management.and matters came to a head-on Friday when the NRZ board unveiled to transport and infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza the new acting NrZ general manager (GM) Joseph Mashika.Mashika is a member of the NRZ board. He will act until a substantive Gm has been appointed.He takes over from Lewis Mukwada, who was "forced" into early retirement despite the fact that he had a running contract that was due to expire in October this year.The introduction and unveiling of the new acting Gm would mark the beginning of a reshuffle process that would culminate in a new NRZ management setup."Those four managers, the general manager, Lewis Mukwada included, have been fired," the insider said.Dinha confirmed the development saying "as a board, we shall be guided by policy as we finalise the packages of those that are leaving".