4 die in road accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FOUR people died after an Uzumba traditional leader's vehicle burst a tyre and veered off the road before overturning several times along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway on Friday.

The vehicle, belonging to Chief Chipfuyamiti, was left mangled after the incident.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza referred all questions to the Police General Headquarters in Harare.

Chief Chipifuyamiti's son, who was driving the vehicle also died in the accident, which happened at around 1.30pm at the 69km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda road.

The driver Emmanuel Zimondi (37), of Taruvinga village under Chief Chipfuyamiti, Uzumba, was driving an Isuzu KB250 twin cab towards Harare with seven passengers on board when the accident happened.

Four people including the driver died on the spot while the other three were injured.

Source - the standard

