Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
STRIKING doctors have vowed to press on with their job boycott despite pleas by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for them to return to work amid revelations that scores of people could be dying in their homes due to lack of medical care.

Mnangagwa pleaded with senior doctors to abandon the strike that began last week during an address at the burial of Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri at the heroes Acre on Friday.

The doctors joined nurses and other health workers, who have been on strike for over a month, as they demanded salaries in foreign currency and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to deal with Covid-19 cases.

Norman Matara, the Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights secretary-general, said the government should first pay health workers a living wage, provide adequate PPEs and equip hospitals with medicines and equipment to end the strikes.

"The government should simply meet its end of the bargain, pay health workers a living wage, provide them with adequate personal protective equipment, and equip hospitals with medicines and equipment," Matara said.

"If they do this simple task, health workers will happily return to work and do their job of saving lives."

"The government wants health workers to act "in the nation's interest and exhibit a sense of responsibility', yet the same government is not meeting its end of responsibilities."

"Health workers cannot work on empty stomachs and without protective clothing simply because they save lives."

Enock Dongo, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association president, said Mnangagwa should ensure the government addressed health workers' grievances if he expected them to return to work.

"We heard what the president said, but we also want him to hear and listen to what we are saying.

"First, he must respect our work and we will also do our part," Dongo said.

"We want the president to look into our issues. If he acknowledges our issues which are genuine, then he must address them.

"No way can we go into such a dangerous environment without wearing protective gear in the name of national interests, that will not work."

"Right, now many nurses are being evicted from their lodgings because they failed to raise rentals, which are now US$40 to US$70, but salaries are below US$30.

"Even if they say we are not acting in the national interest, but we have families to look after."

Public hospitals are turning away sick people, including those with Covid-19 symptoms, leading to fears that people are dying in their homes without any treatment.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

32 mins ago | 229 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

1 hr ago | 841 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

1 hr ago | 594 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 552 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

1 hr ago | 490 Views

4 die in road accident

1 hr ago | 423 Views

NRZ top managers fired

1 hr ago | 488 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 151 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

1 hr ago | 584 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Abductions rock region

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

2 hrs ago | 919 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days