Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shutdown continues amid tension

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Security forces for the third day running yesterday blocked people from entering business districts in major cities as authorities feared an uprising over corruption and misgovernance.

Tensions has been high since the eve of the protests that were scheduled for Friday but were thwarted by heavily armed soldiers and police officers deployed throughout the country.

Armed soldiers and police officers manning a litany of checkpoints in both Harare and Bulawayo prevented people from entering CBDs yesterday as they did on Thursday and Friday.

Businesses that had opened for the day were forced to close prematurely by the security forces.

In Karoi's Chikangwe and Chiedza high-density areas, armed soldiers and police made rounds in army trucks from early morning before camping at Chikangwe bus terminus.

In Marondera, soldiers were moving around suburbs, some manning roadblocks on roads going into the CBD and ordered people to go back home.

In Domboshava, soldiers and police chased people at Mungate shopping centre and managed to round up 10 people, who were arrested.

Most people who were arrested on July 31 for participating in protests appeared in different courts countrywide.

At Harare magistrates court MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, author Tsitsi Dangarembga and four others who were arrested during protests against corruption were granted $5 000 bail each.

Mahere, Dangarembga, Julie Barnes, Simon Drury, Tinashe Murapata and Tinashe Muswe, who protested at different places appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

They were represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human rights members Alec Muchadehama, Chris Mhike and Paidamoyo Saurombe.

Allegations against them are that they participated in a demonstration along Alpes road and the Chase in Mt Pleasant.

It is alleged the accused were carrying placards inscribed, "Free Zimbabwe", "#freemDCtrio", "#stopabductions" and "#handsoffconstitution".

They are also charged with contravening sections of the public health (Covid-19 prevention, containment and treatment) national lockdown order statutory instrument 77 for unnecessary movement during the lockdown without exemption.

In Bulawayo, the High Court yesterday ordered the officer in charge of CID law and order section and the officer commanding police in the city to produce Tawanda Muchehiwa within 72 hours.

Muchehiwa was abducted on Thursday by suspected state security agents, who ransacked his cousin and ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's home.

The High Court also declared his detention illegal.

Several activists, who were arrested for participating in protests in Bulawayo also appeared in different courts.

In Masvingo, MDC alliance organising secretary and councillor Godfrey Kurauone will spend the weekend in remand after a Masvingo magistrate postponed his bail hearing to tomorrow.

Kurauone was arrested on Friday after he went to report to the law and order section as part of his bail conditions on another matter.

He is now facing two new charges of criminal nuisance after circulating a video in which people were denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and burning tyres.

The Zimbabwe Human rights NGO Forum, a coalition of 20 organisations working on human rights issues throughout the country, recorded at least 40 rights violations related to the protests between July 20 and July 31.

In a report released yesterday, the Forum observed that since the call by opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume for the protests in early July, the state had been responding with a heavy handed approach.

It was noticed that several opposition supporters, human rights defenders and labour leaders had been continuously persecuted by state security agents.

The arrest of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who is remanded in custody, is part of the 40 human rights violations recorded.

The Forum recorded 18 arrests by the state security agents, three attacks on journalists in Harare and Bulawayo, 11 assaults and torture by soldiers, police and Zanu-PF youths in Harare, Gokwe, Hopley and retreat farms.

the Forum also recorded eight abductions in Bulawayo, Marondera, Hopley and Chegutu as well as six raids in Chitungwiza, Bulawayo and Harare.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

45 mins ago | 392 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

1 hr ago | 1133 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

4 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

NRZ top managers fired

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Abductions rock region

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Colonel Mugwisi buried

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Shiri, Tuku connection revealed

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Zanu-PF's Cleveria Chizema

2 hrs ago | 963 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days