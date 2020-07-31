WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A convoy of armed police and military vehicles drove through the Bulawayo Central Business District on Sunday with a hailer telling residents to stay at home because Coronavirus kills.The armed convoy of 12 cars is the second incident after a similar operation was done in June with the security agents saying they are implementing a tightened Coronavirus lockdown as instructed by the president through a Statutory instrument.Watch the video below: