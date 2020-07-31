Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa enforces terror tactics he used in Gukurahundi days'

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is using terror tactics that were used by the notorious 5th Brigade to implement a crackdown on persons who are labelled as opposition to his regime, Professor Jonathan Moyo says.

Moyo was making a comment on the alleged abduction, torture, and subsequent release of Tawanda Muchehiwa the nephew to ZimLive Editor Mdudizi Mathuthu.

Muchehiwa was abducted on Thursday afternoon and dumped near his residence on Sunday morning.


Said  Moyo, "Tawanda Muchehiwa, nephew of @Mathuthu, was dumped by Mnangagwa's brutal Ferret Force some 3 kilometers from his home last night circa 22:30hrs. He was gruesomely tortured and is receiving medical treatment. Mnangagwa is now enforcing the terror tactics he used in gukurahundi days!"

Scores f people were arrested before and after the last Friday anti-corruption protest with Mnangagwa saying anti-government protesters are terrorists sponsored by the West.



Source - Byo24News

