Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

by Stephen Jakes
33 secs ago | Views
Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has challenged the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa advisers to resign for advising him to take leave when the nation needs him the most.

"Can Chamisa advisors do a noble thing and resign. How can they allow him to be absent from duty during such a critical moment. Being at the helm of a party in a struggle like the one in Zimbabwe requires sacrifices. One can not afford to even bury loved ones let alone mourn for a month. This is unprecedented. The party visibility has dropped," Mpofu said.

"Party supporters and other citizens are under siege. Party supporters and citizens are being abducted. It needs him to confront the system, to galvanize the nation and condemn tyranny. It needs him to alert the world. MDC A is conspicuous by its silence in the middle of a crisis. Its visibility is declining."

He said the party must realise the gap it has left. Individuals like Hopewell Chinono , Alex Magaisa , Mduduzi Mathuthu , Brezhnev Malaba have become the new voice of the voiceless.

"Mwonzora et al have a walk in the park. MDCA looks floored. What happened to that spirit of Chamisa of grabbing power when Tsvsngirai's body was not even buried. Double standards I presume," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

3 mins ago | 3 Views

'Mnangagwa enforces Gukurahundi terror tactics'

45 mins ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 1460 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

3 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

3 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

3 hrs ago | 1151 Views

4 die in road accident

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

NRZ top managers fired

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

3 hrs ago | 1314 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabweans still have a right to protest

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Massive mealie meal and bread shortage looming in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Covid-19 delays jatropha energy project comeback

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZSE reopens amid $240m loss

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Ex-DeMbare boss dies

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Musona strikes ahead of season kickoff

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dangarembga arrest triggers global storm

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Decaying infrastructure drags Zimbabwe to Stone Age

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Abductions rock region

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Elderly barred from funerals

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Fake fertilisers floods the market

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Violent clampdown unmasks Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

How white farmers clinched US$3,5 billion deal

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Tajamuka/Sesjikile leader explains no-show at #31July protests

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Gwanda miners disarm police to release friend

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Borehole drilling scam surfaces

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa's MDC, an American Trojan horse

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Luveve residents hit back at BCC

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zupco fares up 100%

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Highlanders seek free use of BF

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Anger can be a symptom of some mental illness'

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mahere and other political activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zacc targets Gweru City Council

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo water charges up by 2 000%

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

'60 arrested, 16 injured in #31July protests'

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa boss suspended over graft allegations

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa a fool, says Julius Malema

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

13 arrests as army, police quash demo

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

MDC supporters under siege in Harare South

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

British MP calls for more sanctions against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Woman commits suicide over sadza

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Essential service workers bemoan delays at checkpoints

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Exiled Zipra ex-combatants slam Shiri

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

In Zimbabwe, no one can breathe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Compensating white farmers hypocritical, says Zapu

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 best wildlife conservation destinations

3 hrs ago | 62 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days