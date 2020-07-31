Latest News Editor's Choice


SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

by Stephen Jakes
1 min ago | Views
The South Africa based couple has donated personal protective equipment to the Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative meant for the health institutions in Bulawayo.

This was confirmed by Sibanda through his Facebook Post.

"Help me thank and appreciate the lovely couple from South Africa, husband and wife who donated PPE worth R50 000 to my Initiative including transporting the goods from South Africa to Bulawayo. I'm so pleased and truly appreciate these 2 adorable South African citizens who run a very successful business in SA and would want to remain anonymous. To be identified by people l don't know and offer assistance because they believe in me and trust my works, means the world to me. I'm deeply humbled good people," he said.

The message from the couple reads: Dear Ezra, 

"It might be small items but they will go a long way in changing lives of those in need in your country. My family and our business will always support such commitments with community development ngoba umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu Siyabonga. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to touch the lives of the less fortunate people."

The donation comprised N95 Masks,1000 × Surgical Masks , 5 x 25 litres of Liquid Hand Sanitizer , 10 x 5 litre of Alko 70% Jely Sanitizers and INFRARED Thermometers etc .

"I have passed the PPE to Thorngrove Hospital, it was handed over to His Worship, the Mayor of the Great City Solomon Madlala Mguni by our foot soldier and representative Admond Ntini. Thank you for helping to keep our frontline staff and patients safe with an in-kind donation of protective equipment. As Ezra Tshisa Initiative we are so grateful for the support of our initiatives and projects. God bless you!!," the couple wrote.

Source - Byo24News

