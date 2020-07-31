Latest News Editor's Choice


How Tawanda Muchehiwa was tourtered by CIOs

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Tawanda Mathuthu, the nephew of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was abducted on Thursday, gruesome tortured and asked to drink his urine, it has emerged.

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says Muchehiwa was a 'guest' of the dreaded Ferret team.

The Ferret team is made up of the police, military police, central Intelligence organization, and other security organs.

Said Moyo, "Mnangagwa's Ferret Force, a team of five joined by others over the more than two days they held him, tortured Tawanda Muchehiwa in horrific ways like repeatedly beating him below his feet & on his bums, making him drink his urine, eat tainted food and mental torture!"

According to ZimLive  Muchehiwa, (22), was chained and tortured over 2 days, including being made to drink own urine. They accused him of plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His uncle Mathuthus said the stated wanted to know who is supplying ZimLive with sources relating to the US$60 million Covid-19 tender scam which led to the firing of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

"By the way, Tawanda Muchehiwa did nothing wrong. If he had, they would have taken him to court and told the world what he did. The raid on my house was unlawful. They wanted my gadgets - laptops, cameras and phones. They want to know my sources." Mathuthu posted on Twitter.



Source - Byo24News

