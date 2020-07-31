How Tawanda Muchehiwa was tourtered by CIOs

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We have evil people in this country. Their collaborators are found in the police and the courts. Hopewell Chin'ono, arrested for telling the truth. Jacob Ngarivhume, arrested for rejecting corruption. You march alone like Tsitsi or Fadzayi, you get arrested. Tawanda, disappeared — Mduduzi Mathuthu (@Mathuthu) August 1, 2020

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force, a team of five joined by others over the more than two days they held him, tortured Tawanda Muchehiwa in horrific ways like repeatedly beating him below his feet & on his bums, making him drink his urine, eat tainted food & mental torture!@misazimbabwe pic.twitter.com/BzmehL4ZbD — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 2, 2020

Someone tonight is sleeping with one of the men who abducted Tawanda. They have children probably. Want the best for them. My sister, suffered a stroke last year, spends a third night not knowing where her son is. Collins and Shaun are home, chowing Drax money. Be neutral Mdu? pic.twitter.com/4tL3B4XVyn — Mduduzi Mathuthu (@Mathuthu) August 1, 2020

Tawanda Mathuthu, the nephew of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was abducted on Thursday, gruesome tortured and asked to drink his urine, it has emerged.Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says Muchehiwa was a 'guest' of the dreaded Ferret team.The Ferret team is made up of the police, military police, central Intelligence organization, and other security organs.Said Moyo, "Mnangagwa's Ferret Force, a team of five joined by others over the more than two days they held him, tortured Tawanda Muchehiwa in horrific ways like repeatedly beating him below his feet & on his bums, making him drink his urine, eat tainted food and mental torture!"According to ZimLive Muchehiwa, (22), was chained and tortured over 2 days, including being made to drink own urine. They accused him of plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa.His uncle Mathuthus said the stated wanted to know who is supplying ZimLive with sources relating to the US$60 million Covid-19 tender scam which led to the firing of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo."By the way, Tawanda Muchehiwa did nothing wrong. If he had, they would have taken him to court and told the world what he did. The raid on my house was unlawful. They wanted my gadgets - laptops, cameras and phones. They want to know my sources." Mathuthu posted on Twitter.