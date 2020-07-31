Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

George Charamba thanks Zimbabweans for boycotting 31 July mass protests

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has thanked the people of Zimbabwe for allegedly snubbing the 31 July mass protests.

The planned mass protests were squashed by state agents who invaded all the major CBDs under the guise of implementing strict lockdown measures.

Charamba said under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government there will always be rule o law.

Read his unedited message below:

THANK YOU ZIMBABWEANS for disregarding messengers of civil strife and disharmony by walking the straight path of LAW and ORDER, and of ADHERENCE TO REQUIREMENTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH in the interest of all of us and our Nation. Covid-19 is real and is now on its grim harvest.

We must be each other's keeper through responsible public conduct and behaviour. Wear your mask, subject yourself to regular screening, adhere to quarantine rules if tested positive, and keep social distance in all situations. All that is what stands between you and death.

Save for two feeble attempts at lawlessness, one in Gweru and another in Zvishavane, the rest of the country heeded the call for peace, order and responsible conduct, leaving merchants of disorder, violence and danger to public health smarting with defeat.

Under the Second Republic, there will be rule of law always. Let no one entertain any other thoughts, least of all RULE OF AND BY CHAOS. It can't; it won't!!! Have a pleasant and safe weekend!!!



Source - Byo24News

Email:
