Mashakada hails Mnangagwa for commercial farmers compensation

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC legislator Tapiwa Mashakada has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for initiating the compensation of the former commercial farmers who lost their farms during the land reform programme.

"The  US$3. 5 billion former Commercial Farmers Global Compensation Fund is a welcome after thought coming as it does many years after the land reform program was concluded. Better late than never. This should signal the respect of property rights and the restoration of the rule of law," he said.

"But most importantly the government must demonstrate its sincerity by returning all BIPPA farms that were seized during the land reform program.. These farms were owned by the nationals of Germany, Holland, UK, Switzerland, Iraly, SA and others."

He said the land reform program is now irreversible.

"Both the opposition and Zanu-PF have found each other on the irreversibility of the land reform program. However, what is now needed is an agrarian reform program to bring productivity back on the land and ensure that land is not a dead asset," he said.



Source - Byo24News

