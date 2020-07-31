Zimbabwe tragedy is the psychological warfare and propaganda machinery: Manyika

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Build Zimbabwe leader Noah Manyika has said the tragedy in Zimbabwe is the psychological warfare and the propaganda machinery."The tragedy of this moment in the life of our nation is not just how many Born Frees have been recruited into the state's Security apparatus, but into its psychological warfare and propaganda machinery as well to reduce what is going on in our country to a game. But none of this is a game for the widows and children of those died because ambulances arrived 10 hours late," he said."It's not a game for the disabled and principled war veteran who refused to brutalize citizens but now lives in abject poverty. It's not a game for the families of Gukurahundi victims who have never received justice for the loved ones who were brutally murdered or maimed."Manyika said it's not a game for University graduates who will never be anything but touts and street vendors in their lifetimes, or for the starving pensioners whose life-savings disappeared because of Gideon Gono while the politically connected received hundreds of thousands in loans from the government that they never paid back."It's not a game for marriages that were destroyed because one parent had to leave the country to become an economic refugee in countries where they endure horrendous racism and xenophobia to support their families back home. It's not a game for those who could not give loved ones who died from Covid19 in foreign lands decent burials, or for Itai Dzamara's widow, or the young women who are raped and brutalized for simply exercising their constitutional rights," he said."The consequences of Zanu(PF)s incompetent, corrupt and repressive rule are ultimately deadly for us all. They are not deadly only because of what Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume have said, but because they are, and everyone, including those trying to curry favor with Zanu(PF) know it. We must all say it not just on the 31st of July, but before that day and every day until the change we deserve happens."