2 Zanu-PF bigwigs in quarantine

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO senior Zanu-PF officials are in quarantine in adherence to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines after attending a global conference in Tanzania recently.

The top officials are Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu and the Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, who are both members of the Politburo.

Briefing Politburo members in Harare last week, President Mnangagwa said that Cdes Mpofu and Mumbengegwi were in self-quarantine, and therefore could not attend the meeting.

"The party's Secretary for Administration Dr Mpofu and his counterpart Mumbengegwi could not make it to this Politburo meeting today (Wednesday) because they are in self-quarantine after they visited Tanzania recently,'' said President Mnangagwa.

Mpofu was part of a delegation that attended the recently ended conference for global political parties where he was representing Zanu-PF. He confirmed that he was under self-quarantine at his home.

Speaking from his base in Nyamandlovu, where he is in self-quarantine, Mpofu said although life in isolation was not easy, the measures were necessary to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"It is not easy to stay away from the people you love, but when you love them that much, you keep your distance for their safety. I tested negative on arrival and I am waiting for a second test after eight days," he said. Mumbengegwi also confirmed that he was in self-quarantine and doing a lot of reading.

"I am in self-quarantine at home here in Harare. I am just following the WHO guidelines. We don't want to take chances. I am doing a lot of reading,'' said Mumbengegwi.

With Covid-19 cases in the country on the rise, the Government is not leaving anything to chance.

Public gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, the wearing of face masks is compulsory and unnecessary movement has also been curtailed. Former Cabinet Minister Perrance Shiri was buried at the National Heroes Acre on Friday after succumbing to coronavirus on Wednesday.

Shiri was buried in strict adherence to the WHO guidelines.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days