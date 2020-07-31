Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Master Ndo wasn't a thug, says Simango

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CLAIMS that Pumula's mystic martial arts king Ndodana Gonde, better known as Master Ndo, was a violent street thug and gang leader, who took advantage of his karate skills to harass and terrorise innocent residents have been vehemently dismissed by one of his former students.

Master Ndo, who rose to fame in the late 1990s as a teenager before forming his martial arts club, Master Ndo Martial Arts School, left Zimbabwe for the United States of America in 1996 at the age of 23 and has never returned, but reportedly regularly visits Malawi where his family originally comes from.

Master Ndo was born in Zimbabwe and attended Robert Sinyoka Primary School and Gifford High School in Bulawayo. He later changed his original birth name to Walter Grahams, according to his once loyal student, who was a member of his inner circle, the Black Shaolin Guards, Simbarashe Simango.

After Chronicle Sport carried Master Ndo's story on Saturday, a reader using the name Gomane commented, claiming that he together with other boys from Pumula East endured constant bullying and harassment by Master Ndo and his violent gang. He said Master Ndo formed his karate club during a rise in gangsterism in Bulawayo in the 1990s and terrorised Pumula residents.

"I grew up in Esphakeni myself and I can tell you Master Ndo was nothing but a thug. His gang terrorised people (in Old Pumula). We from East (Pumula), couldn't watch movies at Old (Pumula) unless we went there as an armed group. He even terrorised his own family. The early 90s saw a rise of gangsterism in Bulawayo, Terror Ten, Star Force etc. Master Ndo led his too in Pumula," wrote Gomane.

Another reader Bird Eye Chilli, responded to Gomane, saying he too had heard such stories about Master Ndo and his 'gang'.

"Very interesting, you must have had quite a drama and event filled childhood. Ya, I heard about that side of him and his 'gang' or followers," wrote Bird Eye Chilli.

However, Simango rubbished the claims and said Master Ndo was a man of the people and the whole of Pumula adored him.

Simango challenged anyone claiming that Master Ndo was a gang leader to provide proof, saying the only extreme and dangerous side about Master Ndo was his martial arts talent.

"Those claims are rubbish. I can authoritatively tell you that no one who lived and lives here in Pumula can say Master Ndo was a violent character. It will be interesting to have anyone come out here and say Master Ndo was violent or a thug who terrorised residents. You can even check with the police if they ever had a docket opened against him. Master Ndo was a people's person and what I can tell you here and now is that when it came to martial arts, the man was deadly; he was an animal I don't want to lie," said Simango.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government must be taken to task over informal traders

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off again

1 hr ago | 1201 Views

'Civil servants salary gap a security threat'

1 hr ago | 647 Views

Ziyambi to withdraw delimitation amendment

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Border jumping escalates at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zimbabweans see little change after leadership shift

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt taken to court over curfew

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Vandals worsen Bulawayo water woes

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't politic, but engage health workers

1 hr ago | 134 Views

COVID-19 will punish Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks now overdue, says Hlatshwayo

1 hr ago | 304 Views

MSU suspends final year exams

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Panic as Covid-19 suspect dies

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Thuli Madonsela pokes big nose into Mnangagwa Zimbabwean affairs

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Local transmissions constitute 95% of Bulawayo Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Silandulo leaves Nust

1 hr ago | 272 Views

System glitch leaves scores of Zesa clients stranded

1 hr ago | 118 Views

11 protesters challenge arrest

1 hr ago | 100 Views

2 Zanu-PF bigwigs in quarantine

1 hr ago | 432 Views

West lacks moral high ground to lecture us on human rights

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa govt seeks Mzembi extradition

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Fuel smuggling ring busted

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Harare now Covid-19 epicentre

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe tragedy is the psychological warfare and propaganda machinery: Manyika

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mashakada hails Mnangagwa for commercial farmers compensation

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

ZLHR secures release of protest detainees on bail

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

WATCH: Top 15 moments Robert Mugabe shocked the world

15 hrs ago | 4467 Views

FULL TEXT: Showdown between Malema and Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 7788 Views

Mnangagwa goes after MDC councillors

16 hrs ago | 6576 Views

Sikhala aims to outshine Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 7684 Views

Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe down destructive path, says Kasukuwere

18 hrs ago | 5380 Views

George Charamba thanks Zimbabweans for boycotting 31 July mass protests

19 hrs ago | 3755 Views

How Tawanda Muchehiwa was tourtered by CIOs

21 hrs ago | 6264 Views

Police given 72 hours to bring Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew to court

21 hrs ago | 1723 Views

SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

21 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

21 hrs ago | 6421 Views

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 3188 Views

'Mnangagwa enforces terror tactics he used in Gukurahundi days'

22 hrs ago | 2442 Views

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

23 hrs ago | 4733 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

24 hrs ago | 9610 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

24 hrs ago | 5847 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

24 hrs ago | 2821 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 7999 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

24 hrs ago | 2909 Views

4 die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 1684 Views

NRZ top managers fired

24 hrs ago | 2379 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 713 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

24 hrs ago | 5204 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

24 hrs ago | 1462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days