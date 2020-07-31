Latest News Editor's Choice


MSU suspends final year exams

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
State University (MSU) has, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, suspended final year examinations that were set to start today.

On July 24, Government gave a directive to all tertiary institutions to close and continue conducting lessons through e-learning as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira cited the surge in Covid 19 cases in the country as the main reason for the directive.

This development has affected MSU final semester students in the faculties of Science and Technology, Law, Education and Natural Resources Management and Agriculture.

MSU director of communication Mrs Mirirai Mawere yesterday said the examinations had been postponed to a date when it's safe for the learners and staff.

"It's mainly because of the spike in the numbers of Covid-19 infected people. Resumption of examinations will be dependent on the improvement of the situation as far as the containment of the new infections is concerned," said Mrs Mawere.

She said following the announcement of new Covid-19 induced lockdown by President Mnangagwa on July 21, the university is postponing examinations.

"In light of the continued increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, which saw the President announcing new lockdown measures on July 21, the university would like to advise final year students in the facility of Science and Technology, Law, Education and Natural Resources Management and Agriculture who were scheduled to commence preparations for their final examinations on August 3 that examinations have been postponed to a date to be advised.

"Please note the decision was made in the best interest of our stakeholders' health. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regreted," said Mrs Mawere.

Source - chronicle

