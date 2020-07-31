Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Border jumping escalates at Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE number of desperate Zimbabweans using illegal entry points along the Limpopo River to access medical treatment and cheap basic commodities and drugs from South Africa has shot up, a Beitbridge legislator has said.

Most Zimbabweans who survived on crossborder trading suffered a serious setback following the closure of borders in March, forcing many to illegally cross the borders to restock. Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) on Wednesday said most border jumpers were not Beitbridge residents, but came from as far as Chiredzi, Masvingo, Tsholotsho and other places to access cheap food and medication.

He said the border jumpers were putting the nation at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"We have raised this issue with the concerned ministries and the police so that there is an increase in the border security personnel," Nguluvhe said.

"We also need to educate the people that this practice of border jumping is risky. Our people cross illegally into SA saying they need to buy food and medication, but can we risk our lives just because we want food and medication? I have challenged the government to increase the availability of cheap food at local shops. This will reduce the amount of people crossing illegally to SA to buy food."

Prices of basic goods and medication have continued to skyrocket as the Zimbabwean dollar crashes against major currencies.

The nurses and doctors strikes which have crippled public heal institutions have also forced many Zimbabweans to seek medical treatment in either Zambia or South Africa where it is readily available and affordable.

Nguluvhe said COVID-19 awareness campaigns were required to educate citizens on risks of border jumping.

South Africa has over 503 000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8 153 deaths, while Zimbabwe has 3 169 cases and 64 deaths.

The human rights watchdog, Zimbabwe Peace Project recently expressed concern over the poor border controls saying border jumpers could be spreading the coronavirus from the neighbouring countries.

Habakkuk Trust, a civic organisation, also said the illegal movement of persons through undesignated points between Zimbabwe and her neighbours was increasing the chances of transnational transmission of COVID-19.

"These illegal entry points increase the chances of COVID-19 cases entering without detection. In spite of the bilateral commitments put in place by these nations, combating the spread of the coronavirus in the face of border jumping and illegal migration remains a challenge," the trust said in a report.

"Host communities that house porous entry points are at a higher risk of infection. Areas such as Maitengwe, Nswazwi and Tshitshi in Bulilima and Mangwe districts are at a higher risk of transmission as they are conduit points of border jumping."

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele on Thursday said despite the police increasing surveillance along the borders, they were not enough to block all illegal points.

"Police patrols have always been there and several arrests have always been made and as we speak on Wednesday we arrested people who were smuggling large quantities of broncleer at Beitbridge," Ndebele said.

"What we can appeal for as police is that, yes, border jumping has always happened but we appeal to the people that those who skip the border will be going to certain homes, villagers must not accept them, they must report them to the police or health response teams."

State security agents have been accused of being complicit in border jumping activities as they allegedly get bribes to let the people and smuggled goods through.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government must be taken to task over informal traders

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off again

1 hr ago | 1302 Views

'Civil servants salary gap a security threat'

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Ziyambi to withdraw delimitation amendment

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Zimbabweans see little change after leadership shift

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt taken to court over curfew

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Vandals worsen Bulawayo water woes

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't politic, but engage health workers

1 hr ago | 136 Views

COVID-19 will punish Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks now overdue, says Hlatshwayo

1 hr ago | 314 Views

MSU suspends final year exams

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Master Ndo wasn't a thug, says Simango

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Panic as Covid-19 suspect dies

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Thuli Madonsela pokes big nose into Mnangagwa Zimbabwean affairs

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Local transmissions constitute 95% of Bulawayo Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Silandulo leaves Nust

1 hr ago | 281 Views

System glitch leaves scores of Zesa clients stranded

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

11 protesters challenge arrest

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

2 Zanu-PF bigwigs in quarantine

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

West lacks moral high ground to lecture us on human rights

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa govt seeks Mzembi extradition

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Fuel smuggling ring busted

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Harare now Covid-19 epicentre

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe tragedy is the psychological warfare and propaganda machinery: Manyika

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mashakada hails Mnangagwa for commercial farmers compensation

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

ZLHR secures release of protest detainees on bail

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

WATCH: Top 15 moments Robert Mugabe shocked the world

15 hrs ago | 4479 Views

FULL TEXT: Showdown between Malema and Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 7822 Views

Mnangagwa goes after MDC councillors

16 hrs ago | 6586 Views

Sikhala aims to outshine Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 7705 Views

Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe down destructive path, says Kasukuwere

18 hrs ago | 5387 Views

George Charamba thanks Zimbabweans for boycotting 31 July mass protests

19 hrs ago | 3758 Views

How Tawanda Muchehiwa was tourtered by CIOs

21 hrs ago | 6270 Views

Police given 72 hours to bring Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew to court

21 hrs ago | 1726 Views

SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

21 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

21 hrs ago | 6429 Views

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 3190 Views

'Mnangagwa enforces terror tactics he used in Gukurahundi days'

22 hrs ago | 2444 Views

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

23 hrs ago | 4735 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

24 hrs ago | 9631 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

24 hrs ago | 5861 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

24 hrs ago | 2824 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 8013 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

24 hrs ago | 2912 Views

4 die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 1686 Views

NRZ top managers fired

24 hrs ago | 2382 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 713 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

24 hrs ago | 5211 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

24 hrs ago | 1463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days