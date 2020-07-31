Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Civil servants salary gap a security threat'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PROGRESSIVE Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou yesterday warned that the huge salary gap between the security sector and other arms of the public service was a serious security threat which the Zanu-PF government should address as a matter of urgency.

Zhou told NewsDay that the salary gap had generated discontent among civil servants, raising speculation that government was now more concerned with power retention at the expense of service delivery.

Reports suggest that soldiers, police, intelligence and prison officers were now earning between $10 000 and $18 000, about two-and-a-half times more than teachers whose salaries range between $3 800 and $4 200.

"It's clear now those with access to firearms like soldiers, police, CIO (Central Intelligence Organisation) and the prisons are getting preferential treatment over teachers and health workers. The only explanation for this is that we have a government that is preoccupied with investing in power retention as opposed to delivery," Zhou said.

"Soldiers and police are now earning between $10 000 and $18 000, while teachers' salaries have remained static at between $3 800 and $4 200. These discrepancies are the reason for industrial disharmony in the education and health sectors. They are a security threat," he added.

"This downgrading treatment of other professionals generates discontent and industrial disharmony. Teaching is the mother of all professions. Previously, the differences between teachers' salaries and soldiers and police was based on the responsibilities and qualifications. We are not envying their (soldiers and police) salaries because in any case, $18 000 is less than what teachers were earning in 2018," he said, adding that teachers had not yet accessed the US$75 COVID-19 allowances promised, while the uniformed forces had accessed theirs.

"The tragedy is that we have a government that has no national plan. They think that when you have a big office, you have monopoly over wisdom. Wisdom does not come through osmosis, it comes through engagement and reading. They want to be respected because of the offices they occupy. They hate us because we tell them the truth. I don't respect portfolios, I respect ideas. All these ministers of education are not appreciative of education. They have been a liability, the worst in history. The only Ministers of Education of repute we have had are Dzingai Mutumbuka and Fay Chung," charged Zhou.

Contacted for comment over the alleged pay differences, Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said government valued all its employees.

"Government values both its military and its teaching fraternity. Pay scales are not a competition. The current focus is to ensure that whoever serves their country in any capacity is paid at least a living wage which gives them a decent life. Government will continue to rationalise all incomes as efficiencies are realised and more resources unlocked," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, which came to power through the November 2017 military coup after toppling long time ruler, the late President Robert Mugabe, has been accused of pampering security forces probably to avoid mutiny.

On Friday, Mnangagwa's administration, heavily deployed soldiers and police to thwart a planned protest organised by opposition political parties and civic organisations.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government must be taken to task over informal traders

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off again

1 hr ago | 1324 Views

Ziyambi to withdraw delimitation amendment

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Border jumping escalates at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zimbabweans see little change after leadership shift

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa's govt taken to court over curfew

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Vandals worsen Bulawayo water woes

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't politic, but engage health workers

1 hr ago | 137 Views

COVID-19 will punish Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks now overdue, says Hlatshwayo

1 hr ago | 318 Views

MSU suspends final year exams

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Master Ndo wasn't a thug, says Simango

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Panic as Covid-19 suspect dies

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Thuli Madonsela pokes big nose into Mnangagwa Zimbabwean affairs

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Local transmissions constitute 95% of Bulawayo Covid-19 cases

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Silandulo leaves Nust

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

System glitch leaves scores of Zesa clients stranded

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

11 protesters challenge arrest

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

2 Zanu-PF bigwigs in quarantine

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

West lacks moral high ground to lecture us on human rights

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa govt seeks Mzembi extradition

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Fuel smuggling ring busted

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare now Covid-19 epicentre

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe tragedy is the psychological warfare and propaganda machinery: Manyika

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mashakada hails Mnangagwa for commercial farmers compensation

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

ZLHR secures release of protest detainees on bail

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

WATCH: Top 15 moments Robert Mugabe shocked the world

15 hrs ago | 4481 Views

FULL TEXT: Showdown between Malema and Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 7833 Views

Mnangagwa goes after MDC councillors

16 hrs ago | 6589 Views

Sikhala aims to outshine Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 7706 Views

Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe down destructive path, says Kasukuwere

18 hrs ago | 5390 Views

George Charamba thanks Zimbabweans for boycotting 31 July mass protests

19 hrs ago | 3758 Views

How Tawanda Muchehiwa was tourtered by CIOs

21 hrs ago | 6271 Views

Police given 72 hours to bring Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew to court

21 hrs ago | 1727 Views

SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

21 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

21 hrs ago | 6431 Views

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 3190 Views

'Mnangagwa enforces terror tactics he used in Gukurahundi days'

22 hrs ago | 2446 Views

WATCH: Armed police and army vehicles storm Bulawayo CBD

23 hrs ago | 4735 Views

July 31 widens Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

24 hrs ago | 9639 Views

Shutdown continues amid tension

24 hrs ago | 5863 Views

Doctors scoff at Mnangagwa plea

24 hrs ago | 2826 Views

July 31 exposed Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 8018 Views

Mwonzora's fight with Chamisa not personal

24 hrs ago | 2912 Views

4 die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 1686 Views

NRZ top managers fired

24 hrs ago | 2386 Views

A passport is a privilege in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 713 Views

I do not know that Shiri was a hero

24 hrs ago | 5214 Views

CIO bosses violated the constitution

24 hrs ago | 1463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days