South African celebrities take Mnangagwa head on

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 secs ago | Views
Top celebrities in South Africa have taken to social media to express their displeasure at the way President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is implementing a crackdown on opposition members, civic society leaders and journalists.

Social media influencer Man's NOT Barry Roux who has 1 million followers said, "Zimbabweans are suffering because of failed leadership, corruption, bad governance. Only true REFORMS and a return to DEMOCRACY will fix Zimbabwe's woes. The rest is mere propaganda and a hopeless waste of time, effort and money."



Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane pleaded with Twitter to create a graphic image highlighting the plight of Zimbabweans.
"Dear @Twitter please make a graphic for this hashtag. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter. I think it deserves recognition in the same way that #BlackLivesMatter has a graphic. @jack can you make something happen," Maimane said.



Other social media influencers include AKA, Zakes Bantwini and Keabetswe.

Mnangagwa's government arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume, MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi     Mahere and writer Tsitsi Dangarembga.



Source - Byo24News

