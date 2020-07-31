South African celebrities take Mnangagwa head on
Social media influencer Man's NOT Barry Roux who has 1 million followers said, "Zimbabweans are suffering because of failed leadership, corruption, bad governance. Only true REFORMS and a return to DEMOCRACY will fix Zimbabwe's woes. The rest is mere propaganda and a hopeless waste of time, effort and money."
Well done @MmusiMaimane & other South African leaders & personalities for giving your voices & speaking out through the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter banner. Your Initiative has shaken Mnangagwa & his military junta in #Harare & is giving a glimmer of hope to Zimbabweans. Siyabonga! https://t.co/u6YTkq9pVO— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 3, 2020
Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane pleaded with Twitter to create a graphic image highlighting the plight of Zimbabweans.
"Dear @Twitter please make a graphic for this hashtag. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter. I think it deserves recognition in the same way that #BlackLivesMatter has a graphic. @jack can you make something happen," Maimane said.
So every time we must pray for Europe while they don't pray for Africa? What are we to them? Let's see how many will Pray For Zimbabwe. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #prayforZimbabwe— Man's NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) August 3, 2020
Other social media influencers include AKA, Zakes Bantwini and Keabetswe.
Mnangagwa's government arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume, MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and writer Tsitsi Dangarembga.