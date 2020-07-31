Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere approaches Cyril Ramaphosa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasulkuwere is seeking an audience with South African President and African Union Chairperson Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the Zimbabwean human rights situation.

A source close to the developments who spoke to this reporter said Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema is being approached to broker the process.


"Kasukuwere has been troubled by the human rights crackdown happening in Zimbabwe and is reaching out to the African Union leadership represented by President Ramaphosa to intervene in bringing the matter to African Union discussion level," the source said.

"Malema is being lobbied to facilitate that engagemement between Kasukuwere and President Ramaphosa."

Kasukukuwere has described Mnangagwa's government as a spineless Jelly Fish.

"We can't be indifferent to the pain and suffering of our people. This pain has to come to an end!" he posted on Twitter.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Covid 19 deaths and infection figures sparks a lot of fear: ICAC

25 mins ago | 47 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members call for Mnangagwa's ouster

59 mins ago | 1542 Views

South African celebrities take Mnangagwa head on

2 hrs ago | 2809 Views

Government must be taken to task over informal traders

3 hrs ago | 891 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off again

4 hrs ago | 5262 Views

'Civil servants salary gap a security threat'

4 hrs ago | 3337 Views

Ziyambi to withdraw delimitation amendment

4 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Border jumping escalates at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zimbabweans see little change after leadership shift

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa's govt taken to court over curfew

4 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Vandals worsen Bulawayo water woes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't politic, but engage health workers

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

COVID-19 will punish Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks now overdue, says Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1128 Views

MSU suspends final year exams

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Master Ndo wasn't a thug, says Simango

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Panic as Covid-19 suspect dies

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

Thuli Madonsela pokes big nose into Mnangagwa Zimbabwean affairs

4 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Local transmissions constitute 95% of Bulawayo Covid-19 cases

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Silandulo leaves Nust

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

System glitch leaves scores of Zesa clients stranded

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

11 protesters challenge arrest

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

2 Zanu-PF bigwigs in quarantine

4 hrs ago | 1792 Views

West lacks moral high ground to lecture us on human rights

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa govt seeks Mzembi extradition

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Fuel smuggling ring busted

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Harare now Covid-19 epicentre

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe tragedy is the psychological warfare and propaganda machinery: Manyika

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mashakada hails Mnangagwa for commercial farmers compensation

5 hrs ago | 916 Views

ZLHR secures release of protest detainees on bail

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

WATCH: Top 15 moments Robert Mugabe shocked the world

18 hrs ago | 5053 Views

FULL TEXT: Showdown between Malema and Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 8928 Views

Mnangagwa goes after MDC councillors

19 hrs ago | 7096 Views

Sikhala aims to outshine Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 8331 Views

Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe down destructive path, says Kasukuwere

21 hrs ago | 5794 Views

George Charamba thanks Zimbabweans for boycotting 31 July mass protests

22 hrs ago | 3956 Views

How Tawanda Muchehiwa was tourtered by CIOs

23 hrs ago | 6506 Views

Police given 72 hours to bring Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew to court

24 hrs ago | 1803 Views

SA based couple donates PPEs to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda Initiative

24 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Chamisa advisers must resign, says Mpofu

24 hrs ago | 6691 Views

We are tired of being abused: Sikhala

24 hrs ago | 3312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days