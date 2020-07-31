Kasukuwere approaches Cyril Ramaphosa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasulkuwere is seeking an audience with South African President and African Union Chairperson Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the Zimbabwean human rights situation.A source close to the developments who spoke to this reporter said Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema is being approached to broker the process."Kasukuwere has been troubled by the human rights crackdown happening in Zimbabwe and is reaching out to the African Union leadership represented by President Ramaphosa to intervene in bringing the matter to African Union discussion level," the source said."Malema is being lobbied to facilitate that engagemement between Kasukuwere and President Ramaphosa."Kasukukuwere has described Mnangagwa's government as a spineless Jelly Fish."We can't be indifferent to the pain and suffering of our people. This pain has to come to an end!" he posted on Twitter.