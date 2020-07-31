Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members call for Mnangagwa's ouster

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A certain of ZANU PF members has demanded an extraordinary Congress to recall President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The call has been launched under a SAVE THE PARTY banner with the organizers saying they are responding to the public outcry against the party and Mnangagwa's governance.


A senior ZANU PF official from Mashonaland East said the party now has to make a choice between the people of Zimbabwe or Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The party constitution does empower members of the beleaguered party to push for an extraordinary Congress. The Congress has to be agreed to by Provincial executives and the Central Committee for it to go through," The official said.


This campaign comes hot on the heels of a 31 July protest which was held under the banner #ZANUPFmustGo.



Source - Byo24News

