Fuel service stations abandon selling fuel in local currency, only forex sold gas is available

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MOST motorists who are earning money in local currency have a daily nightmare as they struggle to get fuel sold in local currency amid revelations most service stations with fuel now sell it in forex.A survey done around the city of Bulawayo established that the only fuel service station which currently at times have fuel sold in local currency is the Total Zimbabwe. However, indications are that though the Total service stations still sell the fuel in local currency, it takes almost a week or more for fuel to be delivered to its service stations.The survey established that most of the garages such as Puma, Engin, Trek, Flo, Glow among other always have fuel but are selling it in forex which makes it difficult for most motorists to buy since most of them earn local currency and it is no longer easy to buy forex these days."Life has become so hard that you even wonder who will rescue us from this nightmare. No one cares how we struggle every day. I am unable to buy fuel in forex since i earn in local currency, but to my surprise, most service stations now sell the fuel in forex, I wonder why the government is not just scrapping this local currency thing and revert to forex because the local currency thing is a torture to us citizens," said one motorist in the city.The service stations selling fuel in forex sell it for between US$1,14 to US1,33 per litre of petrol while Total Zimbabwe sells it at $72 local currency a litre.MOtorists said even if they have enough local money to buy the fuel, there is nowhere to buy it as the garages always do not have it.