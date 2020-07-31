Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu responds to reports that he is Coronavirus positive

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu has laughed at reports published by some media hours claiming that he has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.

Reports had said Mpofu is bed-ridden after allegedly contracting the deadly virus.

Speaking to this reporter over the weekend, Mpofu who was in a jovial mood said "ngizihlalele ngiwoth' umlilo lapha  (I am very fine enjoying the fire at my home)."

He said the reports were fake news and mischievous journalism to state that he is ill and bedridden when in fact he is fit as a fiddle and voluntarily went into self-isolation after a trip to Tanzania.

Mpofu is the only high profile politician to place himself into self-quarantine in adherence to the COVID-19 regulations.

Mpofu, who is a Politburo member, was part of a delegation that attended the recently ended conference for global political parties and he was representing Zanu PF.

During his period in self-quarantine, he said quarantine life was not easy as he was staying away from his loved ones for their safety. He said he is strictly adhering to all stipulated Covid-19 regulations as advised by health officers.

"It is not easy to stay away from the people you love but when you love them that much, you keep your distance for their safety. I tested negative on arrival and I am waiting for a second test after eight days which should be on Friday," Mpofu told state media then.




Source - Byo24News

