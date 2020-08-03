Zimbabwe celebrities call Mnangagwa to order
Celebrities include broadcaster Mike Madoda, musicians She Calaz, Nox Guni and Tytan Skhokho.
I'm retweeting everything #ZimbabweanLivesMatter today and every other day that follows ✊🏾— Skhokho (@TytanTheOne) August 3, 2020
On Monday morning South African celebrities including AKA, Ntsiki Mazwai and Zex Bantwini used social media to make the #ZimbabweansLivesMatter trend.
#ZimbabweanLivesMatter ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ipRb2czBvW— Mukukuzvi🇿🇼🇺🇸 (@rayvines12) August 3, 2020
Criticism is not a lack of patriotism.
We all love this land we call home.Don't let anyone silence you because you desire a better Zimbabwe, that you're asking for a chance to build a better home, that you're demanding better leadership.
Let the flag win. Think Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/HH2YiOTdSn— Mike Madoda (@mikemadoda) August 3, 2020
My prayers this weekend have been with those that have been tortured and arrested in the intended peaceful protests back home. Constitution rights should not be criminalized!! #FreeZimbabweans 🇿🇼— Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) August 3, 2020
Mnangagwa has come under the spotlight after arresting a number of activists before and after the much-hyped #31July mass protests.
STOP POLICE BRUTALITY! A NORMAL DEMOCRACY ALLOWS FOR FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION! #ZimbabweanLivesMatter— Nox Guni (@NoxGuni) August 3, 2020
I and future generations deserve a better Zimbabwe. It's not too much to ask for and that's all we are asking for. Fix Zimbabwe for the sake of it's people. As artists we aren't your enemies, we are in this together.#ZimbabweanLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1NGa0PSf5m— Seh Calaz Music (@SehCalazMusic) August 3, 2020