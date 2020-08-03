News / National
AUDIO: Jah Prayzah and Sandra Ndebele urged to speak against human rights abuses
03 Aug 2020 at 15:29hrs | Views
Bulawayo based poet Desire Moyoxide has released a poem called Dear Big Guns which calls upon heavyweights in the arts industry to condemn the arbitrary crackdown on opposition members, journalists and activists in Zimbabwe.
Moyo called upon Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Winky D, Jeys Marabini and many others to confront Mnangagwa's government.
Moyo's organization Victory Siyanqoba Trust issued a statement supporting the #ZimbabweanLivesmatter which is a call to end human rights repression in Zimbabwe.
"The institution unconditionally supports the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign. The youth of Zimbabwe need a safe home to grow into giants and take charge of their destiny. The ZANU PF government must reconsider its ways and be wise. All the unleashing of terror against activists, Activists, Journalists, Pre-born babies and general powerless masses must stop. No nation can be built on Fear, Abductions, Terror and Harassment. The Economy must be let to breathe as well." Victory Siyanqoba Trust said.
Listen to the audio below:
