Mnangagwa appoints top soldier as Ministry of Health Boss

by Mandla Ndlovu
03 Aug 2020 at 18:06hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

He takes over from Agnes Mahomva who was moved to head the COVID-19 committee.

Read the statement from Chief Secretary to the Office and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda below:

His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, approved the appointment of Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Childcare

Medical doctor by profession, Air Commodore Chimedza studied Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery Degrees at the University of Zimbabwe before his attestation into the Air Force of Zimbabwe in January 1996.

On completion of Basic Officers' Military Course at  Buffalo Range in Chiredzi, he was promoted to the Rank of Flight Lieutenant and posted to Thornhill Air Force as a medical officer.

In 1998 Air Commodore Chimedza was promoted to the rank of Squadron Leader  and posted to Manyame Air Force Base as Senior Medical Officer. Thereafter, he was appointed Director Medical Service at Air Force Headquarters and promoted to the Rank of Wing Commander.

Currently, he is the Director-General Health Services at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters holding the Rank of Air Commodore, a position he has held since 2010.

Dr. Chimedza brings with him wealth of experience to the Ministry of Health and Child Care in particular and the health services sector in general where he is expected to refocus the nation's health delivery services in order to enhance innovation, integrity, transparency, efficiency and vibrant stakeholder participation as the country fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days