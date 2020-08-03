Mnangagwa appoints top soldier as Ministry of Health Boss

News / National

His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, approved the appointment of Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Childcare Medical doctor by profession, Air Commodore Chimedza studied Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery Degrees at the University of Zimbabwe before his attestation into the Air Force of Zimbabwe in January 1996.



On completion of Basic Officers' Military Course at Buffalo Range in Chiredzi, he was promoted to the Rank of Flight Lieutenant and posted to Thornhill Air Force as a medical officer.



In 1998 Air Commodore Chimedza was promoted to the rank of Squadron Leader and posted to Manyame Air Force Base as Senior Medical Officer. Thereafter, he was appointed Director Medical Service at Air Force Headquarters and promoted to the Rank of Wing Commander.



Currently, he is the Director-General Health Services at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters holding the Rank of Air Commodore, a position he has held since 2010.



Dr. Chimedza brings with him wealth of experience to the Ministry of Health and Child Care in particular and the health services sector in general where he is expected to refocus the nation's health delivery services in order to enhance innovation, integrity, transparency, efficiency and vibrant stakeholder participation as the country fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He takes over from Agnes Mahomva who was moved to head the COVID-19 committee.