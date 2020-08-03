BREAKING: Malema calls for the removal of Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema has called for the closure of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa until President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government upholds human rights."We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans." Malema said on Monday evening.Malema statements follow South Africa's former Public Protector and founder of The Thuma Foundation Advocate Thuli Madonsela sentiments saying the Zimbabwean government needs to be called to account for the recent arrests of activists following anti-corruption protests in the country last week.On Monday South African and Zimbabweans, celebrities took to Twitter to call for a halt on the abuse of human rights by state agents.