Fuel dealer accidentally burns house

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

AN illegal fuel dealer from St Alberts Business Center in Mashonaland Central province accidentally burnt his child and lost property worth thousands of United States dollars yesterday.Mafios Gomo allegedly fell on a firewood heater while carrying a 2litre container filled with petrol.The petrol spilled on the heater and fire engulfed the room there by destroying property worth US$3500 before burning a seven year old minor who was sleeping in the same room.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.The minor was burnt and is currently admitted at St Alberts mission hospital where her condition is stable.Police warned illegal fuel dealers to desist from keeping highly flammable products in their homes."We are warning members of the public to desist from keeping highly flammable products in their homes and fuel should only be sold at service stations," Mundembe said.