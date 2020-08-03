Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume to wait a few more days before learning their fate

by Staff reporter
03 Aug 2020 at 21:39hrs | Views
Zimbabwean investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition party leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, are set to remain behind bars after the High Court delayed delivering its judgment.

The pair, who were denied bail by a lower court, face charges of inciting public violence in relation to the convening of anti-corruption protests.

The state argued against the appeal, claiming the reporter and politicians were a flight risk.

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were arrested three weeks ago in Harare.

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume will wait a few more days before learning their fate. The pair appeared separately in the Zimbabwe High Court to appeal their bail being denied last week.

The state insists that the duo are not good candidates of bail, while the defence argued there was no evidence their clients would abscond.

Zimbabwean Lawyers for Human Rights, Beatrice Mtetwa says, "The bail application has been argued. Despite the state only filing its response today, the judge ordered that the matter be heard. It's been argued. The judge says the matter requires him to write a full judgment that he can only deliver on the 6th Thursday."

On Friday, at least six known persons were arrested after staging protests in Harare and Bulawayo.

The planned national demonstration was curbed by heavy police presence and strict COVID-19 regulations.

Amnesty International says government is abusing the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for restricting human rights.

Amnesty International Director Southern Africa, Muleya Mwananyanda says, "What we are seeing in Zimbabwe is an intensification of a crackdown against dissenting voices. The arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume on 20th July was the crescendo to the crackdown that has been happening in Zimbabwe. We are calling on the Zimbabwean authorities to stop attacking people for protesting. These people were peacefully protesting and were arrested and we have heard some of them were tortured. We are calling on the Zimbabwean to stop."

The heavy-handedness and crackdown on alleged dissidents are due to the pressure government is feeling from its citizens.

According to one analyst, the regime recognises its shortcomings but doesn't have solutions to the myriad of problems facing the country.

Political analyst, Dr Alex Magaisa says, "The government recognises that the people of Zimbabwe are very angry that the people are exacerbated. They want change, but unfortunately, government is unable to deliver that change. What we see is a government that is relying more on coercion, on force, as opposed to reliance on consent, which all democratic governments must do. Unfortunately, government's reliance on force will come back to bite it in the not-too-distant future."

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were arrested based on their tweets promoting the July 31st demonstrations. And ironically, support for the pair and other arrested activists online has grown immensely, spilling outside its borders.

Citizens from neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana are using their social media account to call on the SADC region to investigate the alleged human rights violations.

The chorus from Twitter, Facebook and even Instagram is that Zimbabwean Lives Matter too.

Source - sabc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

41 mins ago | 624 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3836 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1870 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6447 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5916 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1263 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7652 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days