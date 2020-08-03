News / National
MDC Alliance pushes for Chinamasa arrest
03 Aug 2020 at 21:43hrs | Views
The MDC Alliance has laid a formal criminal complaint against Zanu-PF acting spokesperson for allegedly inciting violence.
MDC Alliance youth secretary Agency Gumbo and spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere lodged a complaint against Chinamasa and other Zanu-PF officials where they are seeking a warrant of arrest against inciteful statements made at a press conference last week.
Chinamasa called on party supporters to defend themselves by any means necessary on July 31.
MDC Alliance youth secretary Agency Gumbo and spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere lodged a complaint against Chinamasa and other Zanu-PF officials where they are seeking a warrant of arrest against inciteful statements made at a press conference last week.
Chinamasa called on party supporters to defend themselves by any means necessary on July 31.
Source - Daily News