MDC Alliance pushes for Chinamasa arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance has laid a formal criminal complaint against Zanu-PF acting spokesperson for allegedly inciting violence.MDC Alliance youth secretary Agency Gumbo and spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere lodged a complaint against Chinamasa and other Zanu-PF officials where they are seeking a warrant of arrest against inciteful statements made at a press conference last week.Chinamasa called on party supporters to defend themselves by any means necessary on July 31.