Mnangagwa to address the nation on Tuesday morning

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo24.com

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation on Tuesday morning, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation has said.In a tweet, ZBC said, "ON stand-by for Presidential address to the nation this morning - will be broadcast on ZBC-TV, ZBC radio as well as digital and online platforms."The subject of the speech has not been revealed.will be giving you updates as the story develops.