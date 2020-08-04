Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to address the nation on Tuesday morning

by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Aug 2020 at 07:43hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation on Tuesday morning, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation has said.

In a tweet, ZBC said, "ON stand-by for Presidential address to the nation this morning - will be broadcast on ZBC-TV, ZBC radio as well as digital and online platforms."

The subject of the speech has not been revealed.

Bulawayo24.com will be giving you updates as the story develops.



Source - Byo24News

