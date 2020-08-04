Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda speaks on demos

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 08:07hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE's laws are there to safeguard the rights of all citizens and not only opposition parties, Zanu-PF secretary for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda has said.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Matemadanda said the Government's primary responsibility was to prevent violence and uphold constitutionalism.

"We are a constitutional republic where the law is there to protect the rights of all citizens and not only opposition political parties," said Matemadanda.

"In every constitution the world over, it is provided that there shall be a defence and security force whose work is clearly expressed. It is the duty of any elected government to defend and protect property. No Government will fold its hands while the opposition gangs up to overthrow it."

Matemadanda's comments come after an illegal demonstration called by the opposition with the backing of some embassies flopped on Friday last week. He warned the opposition to stop seeking attention from their handlers through tarnishing the image of the country and its leadership.

"We have led protests ourselves, the biggest ever and we led from the front, we never sacrificed other people for our benefit. In fact, we protected our people and offered ourselves.

"The opposition is confused because right now they say everything went according to plan, they never wanted to get onto the streets but to cause work stoppage. "Why didn't they tell their supporters that?" queried Matemadanda.

He urged Zimbabweans not to take MDC-A drama queens and kings seriously since they are only interested in enriching themselves.

"To send videos while hiding in the bush is serious drama and not fighting for the people. No one goes to war and expects to win it while hiding," he said.

"We know some embassies poured in money and unfortunately that money came too early and July 31 came too late to find sober minds. Their puppets were too drunk and had hangovers that would not allow them to demonstrate under sunny conditions."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

41 mins ago | 620 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1199 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1868 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6445 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5909 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7651 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days