Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Motorists plead for fuel dual pricing

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 08:07hrs | Views
Government should come up with legislation that makes it mandatory for service stations to sell fuel in both foreign and local currency in line with the prevailing exchange rate, motorists have said.

The dual pricing system, motorists say, would make it easy for people without access to foreign currency, especially the United States dollar, to also purchase fuel from any service station based on the prevailing rate. As of yesterday in Gweru, only foreign currency service stations had fuel, while pumps were dry at those selling in local currency.

This has seen motorists without access to foreign currency, including the majority of public workers, parking their vehicles due to non-availability of fuel.

In June, Zera announced new fuel prices which saw petrol rising to $71,62 per litre from $28,96, while diesel went up to $62,77 from $24,93. Zera said fuel could also be bought in hard currency, with prices set at US$1,28 and US$1,09 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

This publication observed that Zuva, Flo and Engen service stations in Gweru had the commodity but were only selling in US dollars. Total and others, which were accepting local currency, had dry pumps.

Mr Samuel Chakaipa from Mkoba 7 Suburb in Gweru said while it is common cause that service stations that sell in US dollars could have used their free funds to bring the product, the Government should spare a thought for people who do not earn foreign currency.

"I last fuelled my car at Total garage in the CBD and it's three weeks since they received supplies. On the other hand, fuel sold in US dollars is available and there are no queues," he said.

"If only we could be allowed to buy using local currency at the day's prevailing interbank rate, we would be happy."

Contacted for comment, National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube concurred that there must be a law that compels service stations to implement dual pricing.

"We must see a pricing policy, which enables motorists to buy using swipe or any other form of payment using local currency at the prevailing interbank exchange rate.

"We are not saying service stations should run at a loss, no!  We want dual pricing because we all don't have access to foreign currency," he said.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said fuel sellers should dually price the commodity.

"Oil marketing companies and retailers of petroleum products are also required to display, quote or offer prices for petroleum products in Zimbabwe dollar and in foreign currency as required by law," said central bank governor Dr John Mangudya, adding that fuel companies that sell in US dollars should bank their hard currency.

"All foreign currency realised from the sale of petroleum products should be banked in the domestic foreign currency accounts which shall be subject to monitoring by the bank's Exchange Control Division and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

"Banking of sales will assist the efficient replenishment of petroleum products in the market."

But fuel companies appear to have ignored the calls, at least in respect of dual pricing. Eng Ncube said service stations must be forced to indicate dual pricing, an instruction that must be enforced by Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

"There should be a legal instrument to compel the service stations to implement dual pricing for the benefit of all people who need fuel," he said.

He said NOIC was also advocating for holding of two forex auctions per week to ensure that convergence of the local currency and US dollar happens quickly. This, he said, will ensure that players in the fuel industry will always be alert or aware of prevailing market rates and would not hide the commodity.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

41 mins ago | 620 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1195 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1867 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6445 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5908 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7651 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days