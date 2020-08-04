Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ministry cracks whip on council land deals

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 08:07hrs | Views
The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has directed all local authorities to submit information relating to land deals conducted under the current crop of Councillors whose tenure expires in 2023.

The directive was issued by Secretary for Local Government and Public Works Mr Zvinechimwe Churu through a circular addressed to all town clerks and town secretaries dated July 28, 2020 with the reference "Information on estate management".

He said in light of the numerous, recent cases reported on and uncovered by investigations, each council was required to submit a number of documents to the ministry by today, including "a printout from the Estates Account of all persons paying for land acquired from council".

Mr Churu also requested a list of all stands, residential, commercial or industrial, with the following information: the name of the councillor and his or her ward, the size of the stand and the price.

In addition, councils are expected to indicate whether the councillor is still in possession of the stand or it has been sold or ceded, the name of the new stand owner and the status of payment for the stand as well as the level of development that has occurred on the stand.

Mr Churu also requested a list of all infills created since the swearing in of councillors and the beneficiaries of the stands created and a list of stands available in the council land bank. The move has since been welcomed by residents.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust president Mr Shalvar Chikomba commended the ministry for the decision, but said in future it should avoid acting in a reactive manner.

"We hope after collecting all this information they will act accordingly. We also want lifestyle audits of councillors and high-ranking council officials in all cities and rural district councils because we want transparency, no more room for corruption. We want service delivery to be prioritised by these councils," he said.

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba said the Government was justified to demand specific information about council's estate management.

"There is no land bank, neither is there an electronic housing waiting list, so everything is handled by the corrupt councillors and officials. The investigation should be thorough, transparent and accountable to the ratepayers," he said.

"The HRT commends the Government for listening to the demands of the organisation to probe the land allocations scandal in the City of Harare covering the period when this new council came into office."

Mr Shumba said the city fathers have proven to be the worst in terms of their policy making and implementation of their resolutions.

He further demanded that the Government should ensure that all those who illegally benefited from corrupt land deals should lose the land and follow the proper procedures by first being on the housing waiting list.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Ms Alice Kuveya applauded the move saying residents hoped that the councils would comply.

"A lot of council land is being sold for the benefit of few individuals, it is high time transparency prevails," she said.

"We have residents who have been on waiting list for the past 10 years or more but there are some people who came recently and got stands because they paid in US dollars."



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

41 mins ago | 620 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1195 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1867 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6443 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5906 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7651 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days