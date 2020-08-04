Fuel dealer's house up in smoke

News / National

by Staff reporter

MAFIOS Gomo, an illegal fuel dealer at St Alberts business centre in Mashonaland Central province accidentally burnt his home and daughter yesterday after he tripped and fell on a firewood heater while carrying petrol.The petrol spilled onto the heater and burnt his seven-year old daughter who was sleeping and destroyed property worth US$3 500.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.The minor is currently admitted at St Alberts Mission Hospital where her condition is stable."We are warning members of the public to desist from keeping highly flammable products in their homes and fuel should only be sold at service stations," Mundembe said.