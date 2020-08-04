Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo police recover dumped, mutilated foetus

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 08:12hrs | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of a mutilated newborn baby that was dumped at a house in Barbourfields last week.

Provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said Barbourfields police received information on July 27 that a woman had discovered a baby's two lower
limbs a few metres from a house in the suburb.

"Barbourfields CID Homicide and Scenes of Crime attended the scene. They observed two lower limbs of a newborn baby and some blood stains on the ground. The limbs were cut off just above the knees," he said.

Ncube said they got another tip-off that there was more evidence along the railway line just a few metres from the crime scene.

"Police officers also found a shopping bag with blood stains. Inside the shopping bag were a small mirror (glass) and a placenta. The body parts were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals Mortuary for post-mortem and investigations are in progress."

Ncube appealed to members of the public who have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days