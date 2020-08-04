Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge border shut over 5 COVID-19 cases

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 08:14hrs | Views
BEITBRIDGE Border Post temporarily closed for decontamination yesterday after five employees of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) tested positive for COVID-19, amid unconfirmed reports that the cases had risen to 12.

Zimra spokesperson Francis Chimanda confirmed the development, but insisted that only five workers had been infected.

"You may have heard the border will close between 2pm and 8pm," he said.

In an earlier statement, Chimanda urged Zimra staff countrywide to remain vigilant and outlined measures by his organisation to curb the spread of COVID-19 at its offices, inland ports and borders.

"The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is aware that due to the positioning of our offices, inland and border stations, there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practising procedures that reduce the high risk of exposure to COVID-19," he said.

"In the interest of safeguarding employees, clients and the public as directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimra is implementing measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life."

"Where practical, Zimra stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff who are being provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and sanitisers," Chimanda said.

Zimra has of late reduced human to human interactions and services are, as much as possible, being offered to stakeholders via electronic platforms.

"Zimra encourages everyone to put their health and safety first at all times while remembering that responsible behaviour at an individual level will help safeguard us all," he said.

Zimra has already lost top official Thabani Sibanda who succumbed to coronavirus resulting in the closure of the Chiredzi offices where he had interacted with staff during a workshop just before he passed on.

In a related development, Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba yesterday said 36 civil servants stationed at the government complex in Mutare had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yes, there were 94 who were tested at government complex, 36 tested positive, and other results are still coming, we have taken measures to disinfect the entire complex," she said, adding that they employees were self-isolating at home.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

40 mins ago | 612 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1860 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6442 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3464 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5894 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7651 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days