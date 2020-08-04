Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt tightens screws on urban councils

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 08:20hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has tightened screws on all urban councils, demanding information on all residential stands acquired by councillors as it moves to unearth land scandals.

In a letter dated July 27 and directed to all urban councils, Local Government permanent secretary Zvinechimwe Churu ordered all urban councils to provide information on residential and commercial stands involving councillors to the Local Government minister July Moyo and provincial development co-ordinators.

"In light of the numerous recent cases reported on and uncovered by investigations, each council is hereby required to submit the following documents to the ministry by August 4 a printout from the estates account of all persons paying for land acquired from council, a list of all stands ie residential, commercial, industrial with the following information (the name of the councillor and his/her ward, the size of the stand and the price, whether the councillor is still in possession of the stand, if the stand has been sold or ceded, the name of the new stand owner, the status of payment for the stand, the level of development that has occurred on the stand)" the letter read.

A number of councillors particularly in Harare have been implicated in massive stands scandals with mayor Herbert Gomba currently out on $10 000 bail for alleged dubious allocation of stands. The fraudulent allocation of stands has cost local authorities millions of dollars with councillors reportedly pocketing large sums of money from illegal land sales.

Although corruption involving stands is rampant in most councils throughout the country, government is allegedly targeting MDC Alliance-run councils which it accuses of financing the party heavyweights' fancy lifestyles, sponsoring subversion as well as setting aside a war chest for the 2023 elections through illicit deals.

"We also require a list of all infills created since the swearing in of councillors and the beneficiaries of the stands created, and a list of stands available in the council land bank," Churu added.

Some urban councillors are reportedly illegally parcelling out infills without approval from council and pocketing the proceeds.

In Marondera, thousands of people were made to pay US$1 500 to council in 2015 on the pretext that they would be allocated land at Elmswood Farm, but are yet to get the residential stands despite the local authority acknowledging receipt of the money.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

40 mins ago | 609 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3780 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1187 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1858 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6441 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5891 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7650 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days