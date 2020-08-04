TPF blasts Zimbabwe security agents for suppressing dissent

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Patriotic Front (TPF) led by former commercial farmer Darrlyl Collet has blasted the security agents for suppressing dissent in the country.This comes in the wake of the police and the military having combed the cities on the announced date of the national demonstrations on July 31.TPF spokesperson Mxolisi Ncube in a statement said the party was irked by reports of heavy presence of the armed forces on the streets on Friday."Information reaching our various structures is that the security forces have stormed the homes of independent journalists, civil society leaders and opposition activists, including those of TPF, in a bid to prevent them from participating in the anti-corruption march." reads the statement in part..Ncube said reports of arbitrary arrests, acts of harassment, intimidation, threats and assaults, have followed these unannounced visits by the law-enforcement agents."In cases where those targeted were found absent from home, their close relatives have reportedly been on the receiving end of the harassment. While the nation is still grappling with the continued incarceration of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, two of the many voices that have been at the forefront of exposing and speaking up against corruption, they note with regret a new wave of repression against more names, including ZimLive editor and investigative journalist, Mduduzi Mathuthu," reads the statement."It is worrying that a planned peaceful march against corruption, a cancer that has continued to eat away what remains of the already comatose Zimbabwean economy, has been met with so much brutality. We challenge the Zimbabwean government, which prides itself in being the "New dispensation" to allow citizens, who are bearing the brunt of graft, to freely exercise their democratic right to voice their displeasure against the way their economy is being mismanaged and bled dry by those tasked with managing it."