Prophets Magaya and Makandiwa urged to speak against human rights abuses

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya and his counterpart UFIC leader Emmanuel Makandiwa have been urged to add their weight in calling for the respect of human rights in Zimbabwe.The call was made by Zimbabwe Christian Leaders in South Africa (ZCLSA) leader Kelvin Mazhandu on Tuesday.In a statement released on Tuesday, Mazhandu said, "The footages that are coming out of our country are very worrying. We have seen state agents beating up civilians, abducting and arresting journalists and politicians."We have heard the condemnation of the acts from all quarters but we haven't heard the prominent Christian leaders are revered men of God like Prophet Magaya and Prophet Makandiwa speaking out. These two men of God command respect in the country and it would be refreshing to hear them add their voice on the ongoing crackdown on human rights."The church is supposed to play a role in demanding social justice. It is in that spirit that I make a passionate plea to the two spiritual leaders to speak out."Church leaders who have added their voice include Zimbabwe Divine Destiny Church Ancelimo Magaya who told media that, "We wish to say the government is held liable to the suffering of the masses and we call upon President Mnangagwa to climb down from his high horse and open up for dialogue that will result in … political stability, justice, and peace."We call upon the church to strengthen their resolve in advancing the interest of the poor masses in advocating for social justice. The church should speak the truth boldly to the powers-that-be."We urge all Zimbabweans to keep pressing for leadership accountability and using all non-violent means to force the government to open up for dialogue."