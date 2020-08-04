Mnangagwa fires warning shots...threatens to flush out dark forces

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Mnangagwa's bizarre speech, in which he blames imaginary "dark forces" for Zimbabwe's catastrophic collapse, should be viewed in its proper context. Uneasy lies the crown. When your securocrats begin shifting uncomfortably as if they're sitting on sharp pins, it's game over. — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) August 4, 2020

Apart from tweeting... which is also important, what else can we do to put pressure on the Zimbabwean to be accountable?

What do you wish we would do as South Africans? — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 3, 2020

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to flush out the bad apples who have been on relentless effort in undermining the efforts done by his government to revive the economy.Speaking in a state of the nation address on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said, "We will defeat and overcome problems facing our economy. Those who promote hate will never win. Good will triumph over evil. Let's unite and work together toward a common goal. We remain committed to work with friends and partners in the international community. We will fight to maintain peace and stability in the country."Corruption at all levels must stop. Vision 2030 will become a reality. The dark forces inside and outside our borders have thrived too long. Let's defend our country and be productive and united. Let's proclaim enough is enough. Zimbabwe is our motherland and we will defend it."