WATCH: EFF theatens to mobilise 50 000 South Africans to close Zimbabwe Embassy

by Mandla Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary of International Relations says his party will be organizing a about 50 000 South Africans to shut down the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa if Zimbabwe does not recall its man in Pretoria His Excellecy David Hamadziripi.The call comes after Hamadziripi issued a statement warning EFF to stop poking its nose on Zimbabwe internal issues after the party criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa for compensation disposed white farmers.On Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the closure of Zimbabwe's Embassy in South Africa until the human rights' situation in Zimbabwe has been addressed.In a tweet, Malema said failure to close the embassy would result in the EFF preventing any Zimbabwean government official from participating in any gathering in South Africa.Watch the video below: