BREAKING: MDC Alliance MP Ruth Labode tests positive for Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and MDC Senator Ruth Labode has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.The results were confirmed by MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Deputy Secretary for International Relations Discent Collins Bajila on Tuesday afternoon."I have received the sad news that the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health Dr @LabodeRuth has tested COVID-19 positive. Let's remember her in our prayers and support her materially as she fights the virus. May the Biblical Ruth in her win," Bajila said.Labode's results were revealed a day after Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa tested positive of the deadly virus.