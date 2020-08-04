News / National
BREAKING: MDC Alliance MP Ruth Labode tests positive for Coronavirus
04 Aug 2020 at 14:34hrs | Views
The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and MDC Senator Ruth Labode has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.
The results were confirmed by MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Deputy Secretary for International Relations Discent Collins Bajila on Tuesday afternoon.
"I have received the sad news that the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health Dr @LabodeRuth has tested COVID-19 positive. Let's remember her in our prayers and support her materially as she fights the virus. May the Biblical Ruth in her win," Bajila said.
Labode's results were revealed a day after Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa tested positive of the deadly virus.
The results were confirmed by MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Deputy Secretary for International Relations Discent Collins Bajila on Tuesday afternoon.
"I have received the sad news that the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health Dr @LabodeRuth has tested COVID-19 positive. Let's remember her in our prayers and support her materially as she fights the virus. May the Biblical Ruth in her win," Bajila said.
Labode's results were revealed a day after Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa tested positive of the deadly virus.
Source - Byo24News