Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Rhodesian-style terror tactics condemned

by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Aug 2020 at 15:35hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Communist Party has condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa way of dealing with activists and journalists in the country labeling it a Rhodesian terror tactic style.

The General Secretary of the party Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena addressed a virtual press conference on Tuesday which was attended by journalists from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Read an extract from his speech below:

The ZCP condemns the Rhodesian-style arrest of journalists, political activists and trade union leaders. Political activists, trade union leaders are been picked up or their homes are been visited at night post 31st July. This must come to an end.

On the eve of our independence, the late Edson Zvogbo maintained that under a black government, citizens would no longer need to vacate their homes in fear of night-time police raids. 40 years later that is just what we are experiencing.   

Not only is the regime employing Rhodesian tactics against citizens, it is seeking to be welcomed back in the imperialist fold.

ZANU was founded in 1963 as an imperialist project organised to divide the liberation movement. As we know, the division was successful and in 1980, the senior US diplomat, Andrew Young, was able to boast, "The victory of Robert Mugabe is a victory for western diplomacy."

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe in November 2017, he immediately sought to take back Zimbabwe to the imperialist fold. The British Minister of State for Africa spent 4 days in Harare during the course of the coup. Mnangagwa applied for readmission to the Commonwealth, a neo-colonial formation bringing together former British colonies for the purposes of enabling British monopoly capital to continue looting.

The signing of this agreement is a betrayal of the many sons and daughters of the soil who paid the ultimate price for our independence. The dubious former liberation movement has now become the stooge of imperialist forces. Our struggle is against both imperialism and looters. It seems that ZANU(PF) is now competing with MDC Alliance as to which organisation can grovel most to imperialism, while the MDC Alliance is now competing with ZANU(PF), at least at local authority level, as to which party is better at looting. That there is little ideological or practical policy difference between the two parties was demonstrated by the amazingly similar neo-liberal election manifestos presented to the public at the time of the 2018 elections.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

39 mins ago | 586 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3732 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1842 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6436 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5879 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7647 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days